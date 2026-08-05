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Best Hotel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - August 5th

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Booking logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s August 5 watchlist identifies five high-trading-volume “hotel” stocks: Booking Holdings (BKNG), Flutter Entertainment (FLUT), McDonald’s (MCD), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), and DoorDash (DASH).
  • The group provides varied exposure to travel and consumer spending, spanning online lodging reservations, sports betting and gaming, restaurant franchising, fast-casual dining, and food-delivery marketplaces.
  • Hotel and hospitality-related stocks are influenced by travel demand, occupancy, pricing, economic conditions, and consumer spending; the article presents these names as companies for investors to monitor rather than making specific buy recommendations.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Booking.

Booking, Flutter Entertainment, McDonald's, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and DoorDash are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or franchise hotels, resorts, and other lodging properties. For stock market investors, these stocks provide exposure to the hospitality industry and are often influenced by travel demand, room occupancy, pricing, economic conditions, and consumer spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

DoorDash (DASH)

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DASH

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