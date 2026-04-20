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Best Nanotechnology Stocks To Research - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Onto Innovation logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged the top Nanotechnology stocks by recent dollar trading volume: Onto Innovation (ONTO), NVE (NVEC), Nano Dimension (NNDM), and Clene (CLNN), offering exposure to nanoscale technologies but with higher R&D, regulatory, and commercialization risk.
  • Product-focused names include ONTO (optical metrology, lithography and process‑control tools for semiconductor and packaging manufacturing), NVE (spintronics-based sensors and couplers), and NNDM (additive manufacturing/3D‑printing systems for electronics, polymers, ceramics and metals).
  • Clinical‑stage Clene develops clean‑surfaced nanotechnology therapeutics, with lead candidate CNM‑Au8 undergoing multiple Phase 2 trials for ALS, Parkinson’s and remyelination in multiple sclerosis.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Onto Innovation, NVE, Nano Dimension, and Clene are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, or commercialize materials, devices, or tools based on nanoscale science and engineering (typically at the 1–100 nanometer scale). For investors, these stocks offer exposure to potentially high-growth, cutting-edge technologies but often carry greater R&D, regulatory, and commercialization risk, and include both "pure-play" nanotech firms and larger diversified companies with nanotech divisions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONTO

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNDM

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Onto Innovation Right Now?

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Onto Innovation wasn't on the list.

While Onto Innovation currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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