Best Small Cap Stocks To Watch Today - April 23rd

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II, Spring Valley Acquisition, and Predictive Oncology are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—commonly defined as roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index and provider. Market capitalization is calculated by multiplying the current share price by the number of outstanding shares. For investors, small caps often offer higher growth potential but also greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher business risk compared with mid- and large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

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Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX)

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Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

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Predictive Oncology (POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc. operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

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