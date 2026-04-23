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Best Small Cap Stocks To Watch Today - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX), Spring Valley Acquisition (SV) and Predictive Oncology (POAI) were flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the top Small Cap stocks to watch today after posting the highest dollar trading volume among small caps in recent days.
  • Predictive Oncology (POAI) is a science-driven oncology drug-discovery company that pairs machine learning with a biobank of roughly 150,000 tumor samples to accelerate advancing molecules into medicine.
  • Small-cap stocks can offer higher growth potential but typically come with greater volatility, lower liquidity and higher business risk versus mid- and large-cap companies, so investors should consider the risk profile before investing.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II, Spring Valley Acquisition, and Predictive Oncology are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—commonly defined as roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index and provider. Market capitalization is calculated by multiplying the current share price by the number of outstanding shares. For investors, small caps often offer higher growth potential but also greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher business risk compared with mid- and large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX)

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPXX

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Read Our Latest Research Report on SV

Predictive Oncology (POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc. operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POAI

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Right Now?

Before you consider Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II wasn't on the list.

While Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

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