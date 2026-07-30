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Best Social Media Stocks To Follow Today - July 30th

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Trump Media & Technology Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) operates TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News, and is highlighted as one of the social media stocks with the highest recent trading volume.
  • Strive (ASST) provides social media marketing, content delivery and Discord community-management services, with additional exposure to TikTok and investment education.
  • JOYY (YY/JOYY) and Weibo (WB) offer exposure to live streaming, short-form video, messaging, social commerce and Chinese social media advertising through platforms including Bigo Live, Likee, imo, Hago and Weibo.
  • Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Trump Media & Technology Group, Strive, JOYY, JOYY, and Weibo are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses center on social networking platforms, online communities, or digital content-sharing services. For stock market investors, these stocks represent an opportunity to gain exposure to the sector’s advertising revenue, user growth, subscriptions, and related digital products, while also carrying risks such as changing regulations, competition, privacy concerns, and shifting user trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DJT

Strive (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASST

JOYY (YY)

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YY

JOYY (JOYY)

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JOYY

Weibo (WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WB

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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