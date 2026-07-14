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Best Space Stocks To Follow Now - July 14th

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
SpaceX logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SpaceX, Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, AST SpaceMobile, Boeing, Honeywell Aerospace, and RTX were highlighted as the top space stocks to watch, based on recent high dollar trading volume. MarketBeat’s screener flagged these names as the most active in the space sector over the past several days.
  • The article notes that “space stocks” span a broad range of businesses, including satellite communications, rocket launches, space exploration, aerospace manufacturing, and related technologies. Investors may see these companies as potential beneficiaries of commercial space growth, government contracts, and satellite-based services.
  • Several of the featured companies are tied to both space and defense/aerospace activity, with Boeing and RTX emphasizing commercial, military, and government systems, while Rocket Lab focuses on launch services and spacecraft manufacturing. This underscores how much of the space investment theme is linked to broader aerospace and defense demand.
  • Interested in SpaceX? Here are five stocks we like better.

SpaceX, Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, AST SpaceMobile, Boeing, Honeywell Aerospace, and RTX are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the space industry, including satellite communications, rocket launches, space exploration, aerospace manufacturing, and related technologies. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to companies that may benefit from growth in commercial space activity, government space contracts, and the expanding use of satellite-based services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

SpaceX (SPCX)

Our mission is to build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multiplanetary, to understand the true nature of the universe, and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars. To do this, we have formed the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth with unmatched capabilities to rapidly manufacture and launch space-based communications that connect the world, to harness the Sun to power a truth-seeking artificial intelligence that advances scientific discovery, and ultimately to build a base on the Moon and cities on other planets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPCX

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Honeywell Aerospace (HONA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on HONA

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SpaceX Right Now?

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SpaceX wasn't on the list.

While SpaceX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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