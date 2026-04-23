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Best Telecom Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
AT&T logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags five telecom stocks to watch: AT&T, Lightwave Logic, SK Telecom, Dycom Industries, and Bel Fuse.
  • These names were highlighted because they had the highest dollar trading volume among telecom stocks in recent days, signaling elevated market attention and liquidity.
  • The article notes telecoms typically offer recurring revenue and often steady dividends but are capital-intensive and vulnerable to technological disruption, competition, and regulatory changes.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of AT&T.

AT&T, Lightwave Logic, SK Telecom, Dycom Industries, and Bel Fuse are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide telecommunications services and infrastructure—such as wireless carriers, broadband and fiber providers, satellite operators, and network equipment firms. For investors, these stocks typically offer recurring revenue and often steady dividends due to large customer bases and regulated markets, but they can be capital-intensive and vulnerable to technological disruption, competition, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Lightwave Logic (LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc. focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LWLG

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKM

Dycom Industries (DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DY

Bel Fuse (BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BELFB

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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