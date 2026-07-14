BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.1111.

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A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BETA shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on BETA Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BETA Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BETA Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BETA Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th.

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BETA Technologies Stock Performance

BETA stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 21.36 and a quick ratio of 21.37. BETA Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. BETA Technologies's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BETA Technologies will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BETA Technologies

In other news, CFO Herman Cueto sold 18,586 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $336,778.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 90,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,639,225.80. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO David Lawrence Churchill sold 18,981 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $343,935.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 552,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,013,963.64. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,928 shares of company stock worth $4,220,475. Insiders own 24.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BETA. General Electric Co purchased a new position in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,962,000. TPG GP A LLC purchased a new stake in BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,515,000. Amazon Com Inc. purchased a new stake in BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,089,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,485,000.

BETA Technologies Company Profile

BETA Technologies is an American aerospace company that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and supporting infrastructure. The company focuses on designing aircraft and propulsion systems intended for short-range cargo, logistics and regional passenger movement, emphasizing electric propulsion, battery systems and integrated charging solutions to support distributed operations.

Its product and service set includes aircraft design and development, electric motor and battery integration, charging hardware and software, and flight testing aimed at meeting certification requirements.

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