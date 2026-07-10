Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.6667.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Better Home & Finance in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Better Home & Finance in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Better Home & Finance in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Better Home & Finance in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BETR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vishal Garg purchased 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 118,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,500. This represents a 15.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh R. Frater acquired 5,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.34 per share, with a total value of $125,351.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,974.84. This trade represents a 437.93% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 51,433 shares of company stock worth $1,334,148 over the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Better Home & Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BETR. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Better Home & Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Better Home & Finance by 1,465.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,685 shares of the company's stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Better Home & Finance by 90.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,881 shares of the company's stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 61,740 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance in the fourth quarter worth $1,819,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Better Home & Finance by 151.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 54,113 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better Home & Finance Trading Up 6.1%

Better Home & Finance stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98. Better Home & Finance has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $94.06. The company has a market cap of $483.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.71.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner's insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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