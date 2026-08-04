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Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
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Key Points

  • Better Home & Finance has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from eight brokerages, with six buys, one hold and one sell. The average 12-month price target is $36.33, above the stock’s reported $27.30 opening price.
  • Company insiders have been buying shares, including directors Hugh R. Frater and Harit Talwar. Insiders purchased 51,433 shares worth approximately $1.33 million over the past quarter and own 27.72% of the company.
  • BETR shares have traded between $12.74 and $94.06 over the past 52 weeks, with a market capitalization of about $515 million. Institutional investors own 20.94% of the stock.
  • Interested in Better Home & Finance? Here are five stocks we like better.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.3333.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BETR. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Better Home & Finance in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Better Home & Finance from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Better Home & Finance in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Better Home & Finance

Insider Transactions at Better Home & Finance

In other news, Director Hugh R. Frater bought 5,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.34 per share, with a total value of $125,351.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,974.84. This represents a 437.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harit Talwar bought 5,000 shares of Better Home & Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.34 per share, with a total value of $126,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,132,647.32. This trade represents a 12.60% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 51,433 shares of company stock worth $1,334,148 over the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Better Home & Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Better Home & Finance by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Better Home & Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 20.94% of the company's stock.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

Shares of BETR stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Better Home & Finance has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $94.06. The company has a market capitalization of $515.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47.

About Better Home & Finance

(Get Free Report)

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner's insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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Analyst Recommendations for Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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