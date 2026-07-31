Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BETR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Better Home & Finance from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Better Home & Finance from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Better Home & Finance has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.33.

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Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

Shares of BETR opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. Better Home & Finance has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $94.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harit Talwar bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.34 per share, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 44,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,132,647.32. This trade represents a 12.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vishal Garg purchased 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 118,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,956,500. The trade was a 15.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 51,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,148 in the last 90 days. 27.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Home & Finance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Better Home & Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $1,819,000. Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the first quarter valued at $1,460,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Better Home & Finance by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,356 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Institutional investors own 20.94% of the company's stock.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner's insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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