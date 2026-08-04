Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX) Chairman Acquires $66,314.81 in Stock

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Get Free Report) Chairman Luis Campos purchased 3,917 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $66,314.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 20,253,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $342,891,450.26. The trade was a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Luis Campos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Luis Campos acquired 46,830 shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $768,480.30.

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Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BWMX traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.04. 101,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,123. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $636.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.05. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $237.83 million for the quarter. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 77.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.3252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 88,706.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the company's stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C in the first quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C in the 1st quarter worth about $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

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