Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a net margin of 54.95%.

Here are the key takeaways from Beyond Meat's conference call:

Second-quarter revenue of $68.8 million exceeded the company’s guidance range, while the year-over-year decline improved to 8.2% from 15.3% in Q1 and 19.7% in Q4 2025.

exceeded the company’s guidance range, while the year-over-year decline improved to 8.2% from 15.3% in Q1 and 19.7% in Q4 2025. Gross margin improved sequentially to 8.5%, operating expenses fell 19% year over year, and cash use excluding financing activities declined 44% to approximately $18 million. Management cited production consolidation, lower material and logistics costs, and ongoing SG&A reductions as drivers.

Core U.S. and food-service operations remain under pressure: U.S. retail revenue fell 9.9%, U.S. food service declined 27.6%, and international food service dropped 16% year over year. Lower volumes also continue to hurt fixed-cost absorption and adjusted EBITDA remained negative at $27.7 million.

Europe and Canada were identified as near-term growth engines, with international retail revenue up 16.5%; the company plans additional investment in those markets while launching products such as Beyond Steak Filet, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, and the new Beyond Immerse functional beverage.

Management is broadening Beyond Meat beyond plant-based meat into functional nutrition and beverages, but provided limited visibility and guided third-quarter revenue to approximately $60 million–$65 million, reflecting continued uncertainty and volatility.

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Beyond Meat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.61. 27,348,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,409,020. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $314.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.3% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 76.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 66.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,378 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Beyond Meat from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and an average price target of $0.82.

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Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc NASDAQ: BYND develops, manufactures and sells plant-based meat substitutes designed to replicate the taste, texture and appearance of animal-based proteins. Since its founding in 2009 by Ethan Brown and initial public offering in 2019, the company has focused on leveraging proprietary technology and ingredient blends to produce a suite of products that cater to both retail and foodservice channels. Beyond Meat's mission centers on offering more sustainable protein options by reducing reliance on livestock farming and its associated environmental footprint.

The company's product portfolio includes Beyond Burger, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Beef and Beyond Chicken, each formulated to appeal to a broad range of consumers seeking meat alternatives without compromising on flavor or cooking versatility.

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