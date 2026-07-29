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BGSF (BGSF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
BGSF logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • BGSF is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5, with analysts forecasting earnings of $0.20 per share on $24.50 million in revenue. The earnings call is scheduled for August 6 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The company’s previous quarter fell slightly short of expectations, reporting a loss of $0.13 per share versus the $0.12 consensus estimate and revenue of $20.88 million versus $21.00 million expected. BGSF also posted a negative net margin of 11.98%.
  • BGSF shares opened at $5.37 and remain well below their 52-week high of $8.22. Analyst sentiment is cautious, with one Hold and one Sell rating producing a consensus “Reduce” rating, while institutional investors own 37.19% of the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. BGSF had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%.

BGSF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. BGSF has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,454 shares of the company's stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,550 shares of the company's stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,706 shares of the company's stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,484 shares of the company's stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the period. 37.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of BGSF in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BGSF currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Research Report on BGSF

About BGSF

(Get Free Report)

BGSF, Inc NYSE: BGSF is a provider of comprehensive workforce management and professional staffing services. The company specializes in designing and administering programs that help organizations optimize their contingent labor, direct hire recruiting and managed service solutions. Through an integrated approach, BGSF delivers end-to-end support that encompasses the planning, deployment and oversight of talent across multiple business functions.

BGSF's service offerings include strategic workforce planning, vendor management, compliance and risk management, onboarding, timekeeping and payroll administration.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

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