BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22), FiscalAI reports. BGSF had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million.

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BGSF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BGSF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,304. The business's 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. BGSF has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $60.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of BGSF in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BGSF has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Research Report on BGSF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in BGSF in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in BGSF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in BGSF by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BGSF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BGSF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,550 shares of the company's stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.19% of the company's stock.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc NYSE: BGSF is a provider of comprehensive workforce management and professional staffing services. The company specializes in designing and administering programs that help organizations optimize their contingent labor, direct hire recruiting and managed service solutions. Through an integrated approach, BGSF delivers end-to-end support that encompasses the planning, deployment and oversight of talent across multiple business functions.

BGSF's service offerings include strategic workforce planning, vendor management, compliance and risk management, onboarding, timekeeping and payroll administration.

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