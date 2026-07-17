BHP Group (LON:BHP) Earns "Sector perform" Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

BHP Group (LON:BHP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector perform" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports.

BHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 3,350 price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from £290 to £350 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 2,500 target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,400 to GBX 3,000 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 9,150.

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BHP Group Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,984 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,179.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,854.32. The company has a market cap of £151.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,769.23 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55.

BHP Group Company Profile

We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition. A resources mix for today and for the future. Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle. We aim to do this through owning a portfolio of world class assets with exposure to highly attractive commodities that benefit from the mega-trends playing out in the world around us, by operating them exceptionally well, by maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and through being industry leaders in sustainability and the creation of social value. We are a global business with over 9,000 suppliers around the world, many of which are small to medium-sized businesses that are local to our assets.

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