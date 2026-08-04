Bicara Therapeutics (BCAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.8198) per share for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21). On average, analysts expect Bicara Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bicara Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6%

BCAX stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 192,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of -0.75. Bicara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

Insider Activity at Bicara Therapeutics

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 28,214 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $817,641.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 182,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,489.46. The trade was a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Claire Mazumdar sold 10,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 362,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,292,359.84. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 88,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,675 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bicara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 419.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,788 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 1,015.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bicara Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bicara Therapeutics

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company's lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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