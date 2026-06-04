Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.2727.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Bicara Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, CFO Ivan Hyep sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $187,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 145,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,968,149.10. This trade represents a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $253,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 191,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,888,395.89. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 141,183 shares of company stock worth $2,895,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bicara Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 419.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,788 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 1,015.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 385.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,775 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCAX opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of -0.53. Bicara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bicara Therapeutics will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company's lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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