Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) CEO Claire Mazumdar Sells 15,000 Shares

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) CEO Claire Mazumdar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $354,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 362,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,550,408.72. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Claire Mazumdar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Claire Mazumdar sold 6,499 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $122,441.16.

On Thursday, March 19th, Claire Mazumdar sold 6,905 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $129,675.90.

On Friday, March 20th, Claire Mazumdar sold 1,596 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $30,244.20.

On Monday, March 9th, Claire Mazumdar sold 36,766 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $704,804.22.

On Friday, March 6th, Claire Mazumdar sold 3,817 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $71,568.75.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Claire Mazumdar sold 2,631 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $49,278.63.

On Thursday, March 5th, Claire Mazumdar sold 1,786 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $33,469.64.

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Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BCAX traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $23.47. 353,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,129. The business's fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCAX. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bicara Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bicara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCAX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,626 shares of the company's stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company's lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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