Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Shares Down 4.5% - Here's What Happened

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.88 and last traded at $25.88. Approximately 142,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 592,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Bicara Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bicara Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCAX

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of -0.81. The stock's 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bicara Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Claire Mazumdar sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 362,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,292,359.84. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 28,214 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $817,641.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 182,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,279,489.46. This represents a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,675. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 419.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,788 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 1,015.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 385.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company's lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bicara Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bicara Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Bicara Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here