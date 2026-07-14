Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,905 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $25,214.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 605,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,585,092.16. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 9,977 shares of company stock worth $42,702 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 3,468,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,556,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,236,000 shares of the company's stock worth $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,016,026 shares of the company's stock worth $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 63,483 shares during the last quarter. GSK plc bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,829,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,695 shares of the company's stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 101,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company's stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.55. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.25). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of novel peptide therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide platform. The company's core technology leverages constrained peptide structures that combine the binding specificity of biologics with the favorable tissue-penetration properties of small molecules. This approach is designed to generate highly selective drug candidates with potential applications across a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, neuroscience and immunology.

Bicycle Therapeutics maintains a diversified pipeline of internally developed programs as well as collaborations with leading pharmaceutical partners.

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