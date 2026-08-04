Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock (BSIN) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BSIN - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $2.0410 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BSIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 213.60% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 million. On average, analysts expect Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 741,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSIN

Institutional Trading of Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,841 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,371 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company's stock.

About Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock

U.S. Energy Corp. NASDAQ: USEG is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company that acquires, develops and operates hydrocarbon properties across onshore regions in the United States. The company's activities encompass geological evaluation, drilling, completion and working-interest management, with an emphasis on cost-efficient development of discovered reserves and maximizing production from existing assets.

Over time, U.S. Energy has pursued growth through disciplined lease acquisitions, joint-venture partnerships and targeted drilling programs.

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