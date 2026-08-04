Go Pro
→ Central banks bought 710 tonnes - this fund pays monthly (From Investors Alley) (Ad)tc pixel

Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock (BSIN) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Q2 2026 earnings are expected before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11. Analysts project a loss of $0.05 per share on revenue of approximately $2.04 million.
  • In the previous quarter, BSIN reported an $0.08-per-share loss, missing consensus by $0.04, while revenue of $1.60 million fell short of expectations.
  • The stock recently traded near $1.15, and analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating with a $3.50 price target; institutional investors own about 3% of the shares.
  • Interested in Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock? Here are five stocks we like better.

Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BSIN - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $2.0410 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BSIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 213.60% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 million. On average, analysts expect Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 741,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSIN

Institutional Trading of Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,841 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,371 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company's stock.

About Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp. NASDAQ: USEG is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company that acquires, develops and operates hydrocarbon properties across onshore regions in the United States. The company's activities encompass geological evaluation, drilling, completion and working-interest management, with an emphasis on cost-efficient development of discovered reserves and maximizing production from existing assets.

Over time, U.S. Energy has pursued growth through disciplined lease acquisitions, joint-venture partnerships and targeted drilling programs.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BSIN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock Right Now?

Before you consider Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock wasn't on the list.

While Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
Central banks bought 710 tonnes - this fund pays monthly
Central banks bought 710 tonnes - this fund pays monthly
From Investors Alley (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines