BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Sets New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.6150, with a volume of 24812567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBAI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.50.

View Our Latest Report on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company's 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08.

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 204,150 shares in the company, valued at $839,056.50. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $43,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 609,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,638,078.48. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 617.5% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BigBear.ai by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 616.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company's stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

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