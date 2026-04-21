BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 1.2% - Time to Sell?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.7950. Approximately 38,847,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 50,740,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBAI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded BigBear.ai from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Read Our Latest Report on BBAI

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.47.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 230.21%.The firm's revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 508,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,034,748. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,675,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,604,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,386,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158,665 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,903,920 shares of the company's stock worth $31,974,000 after buying an additional 3,056,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,247,877 shares of the company's stock worth $55,347,000 after buying an additional 2,706,195 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

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