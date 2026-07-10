BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 1.7% - Time to Sell?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.2650. 22,986,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 46,225,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBAI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded BigBear.ai from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BigBear.ai news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $43,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 609,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,638,078.48. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 204,150 shares in the company, valued at $839,056.50. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 617.5% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BigBear.ai by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in BigBear.ai by 616.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company's stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

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