BigBear.ai Q3 EPS Estimate Decreased by Northland Securities

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities lowered their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of BigBear.ai in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai's current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for BigBear.ai's FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 65.20%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

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A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBAI. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BigBear.ai from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BigBear.ai presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.00.

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BigBear.ai Stock Performance

NYSE BBAI opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 3.35. The business's 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Balefire LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. DV Trading LLC lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $43,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 609,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,638,078.48. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 15,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 204,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $839,056.50. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

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