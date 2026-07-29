Biglari (NYSE:BH) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . 230,952 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session's volume of 96,335 shares.The stock last traded at $390.3440 and had previously closed at $376.43.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Biglari from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BH

Biglari Stock Up 3.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.44.

Biglari (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($55.81) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.48 million during the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 4.71%.

Insider Activity at Biglari

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 11,000 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $183,810.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,538,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,136,038.31. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 54,952 shares of company stock valued at $14,098,396 and have sold 450,546 shares valued at $7,602,550. Corporate insiders own 68.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Biglari

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 608.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 353 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Biglari by 863.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 424 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that makes strategic investments and operates businesses across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the restaurant, insurance and media sectors. The company seeks to acquire controlling interests in undervalued enterprises and enhance long-term value through active management and operational improvements. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Biglari Holdings approaches each acquisition with a value-oriented philosophy, emphasizing disciplined capital allocation and hands-on oversight.

In the restaurant segment, Biglari Holdings owns and operates Steak 'n Shake, a national burger and milkshake chain founded in 1934, as well as Western Sizzlin, a buffet and steakhouse brand.

Further Reading

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