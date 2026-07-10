Biglari (NYSE:BH) Shares Down 6.3% - Should You Sell?

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $380.28 and last traded at $369.6830. 36,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 89,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $394.70.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Biglari from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Biglari

Biglari Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.11 and a 200-day moving average of $347.92. The company has a market cap of $853.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Biglari (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($55.81) EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 4.71%.The company had revenue of $97.48 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biglari

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 132,421 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,286,910.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,644,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,948,787.33. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 54,952 shares of company stock valued at $14,098,396 and sold 364,546 shares valued at $6,163,240. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 6.9% in the third quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,011 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Biglari by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 785 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Biglari by 608.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that makes strategic investments and operates businesses across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the restaurant, insurance and media sectors. The company seeks to acquire controlling interests in undervalued enterprises and enhance long-term value through active management and operational improvements. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Biglari Holdings approaches each acquisition with a value-oriented philosophy, emphasizing disciplined capital allocation and hands-on oversight.

In the restaurant segment, Biglari Holdings owns and operates Steak 'n Shake, a national burger and milkshake chain founded in 1934, as well as Western Sizzlin, a buffet and steakhouse brand.

Further Reading

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