Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1,600.00 and last traded at $1,594.9350. Approximately 14,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 14,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,681.57.

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Biglari Stock Down 7.4%

The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,814.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,807.24.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.87 million during the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings, Inc NYSE: BH.A is a publicly traded diversified holding company headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Originally founded in 2008 as United States Steak Company, the firm rebranded to Biglari Holdings in 2013 to reflect its expanding investment focus. Under the leadership of founder, Chairman and CEO Sardar Biglari, the company pursues value-oriented acquisitions and portfolio management across multiple industries.

In the restaurant sector, Biglari Holdings operates two established casual-dining chains.

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