Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.7778.

BILI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bilibili from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Bilibili from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bilibili from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,846,849 shares of the company's stock worth $94,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,321 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bilibili by 16.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,929,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,211,000 after buying an additional 278,760 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,460,147 shares of the company's stock worth $31,320,000 after buying an additional 262,554 shares during the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,021,800 shares of the company's stock worth $25,126,000 after buying an additional 782,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $24,590,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $17.16 on Friday. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili NASDAQ: BILI is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.

Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.

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