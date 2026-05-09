BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BILL from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on BILL in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on BILL in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.35.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on BILL

BILL Stock Up 10.3%

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BILL has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,150.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. BILL had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $406.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $403.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BILL by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,090,741 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,366,000 after acquiring an additional 126,427 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BILL by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company's stock.

More BILL News

Here are the key news stories impacting BILL this week:

Positive Sentiment: BILL beat fiscal Q3 earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $0.68 versus $0.55 expected and revenue of $406.6 million versus $403.8 million expected, helped by 13.5% year-over-year revenue growth. Article Title

BILL beat fiscal Q3 earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $0.68 versus $0.55 expected and revenue of $406.6 million versus $403.8 million expected, helped by 13.5% year-over-year revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Management issued upbeat Q4 and full-year FY2026 guidance, with EPS and revenue forecasts both ahead of Wall Street expectations, reinforcing confidence in continued double-digit growth.

Management issued upbeat Q4 and full-year FY2026 guidance, with EPS and revenue forecasts both ahead of Wall Street expectations, reinforcing confidence in continued double-digit growth. Positive Sentiment: The company said core revenue rose 16%, driven by stronger subscription and transaction fees, signaling healthy demand in its payments and AP/AR software platform. Article Title

The company said core revenue rose 16%, driven by stronger subscription and transaction fees, signaling healthy demand in its payments and AP/AR software platform. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive, including a Zacks Rank upgrade to Strong Buy and BMO raising its price target to $46 from $43, which may support the stock in the near term. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive, including a Zacks Rank upgrade to Strong Buy and BMO raising its price target to $46 from $43, which may support the stock in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Investors also reacted favorably to BILL’s plan to cut about 30% of its workforce to improve profitability and focus more on AI, a move that may lift margins if execution is successful. Article Title

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

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