BILL (NYSE:BILL) Trading 7.1% Higher - Still a Buy?

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.41 and last traded at $44.2910. Approximately 146,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,632,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.37.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BILL from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BILL from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BILL from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

BILL Trading Up 7.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,424.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. BILL had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.01%.The company had revenue of $406.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. ER Collective Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,588,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in BILL by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,710,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $256,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BILL by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,090,741 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,366,000 after purchasing an additional 126,427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in BILL by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,958,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,335,000 after acquiring an additional 791,197 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,573,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company's stock.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

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