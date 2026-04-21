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Billington (LON:BILN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Billington logo with Industrials background
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Billington (LON:BILN - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 10.40 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of GBX 9,569 million during the quarter. Billington had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Billington Trading Down 2.4%

BILN opened at GBX 395.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £50.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.47. Billington has a 52 week low of GBX 233 and a 52 week high of GBX 450. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 374.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 346.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

About Billington

(Get Free Report)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelworks. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; edge protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding and branding systems. In addition, the company engages in the property rental and management services.

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Earnings History for Billington (LON:BILN)

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