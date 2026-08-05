Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $144.27 and last traded at $142.5190, with a volume of 657338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.32.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLLN has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Billiontoone in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Billiontoone from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Billiontoone from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Billiontoone from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $126.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BLLN

Billiontoone Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.13. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $95.81 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Billiontoone, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO David Tsao sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $2,045,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,270. This represents a 95.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nancy Joann Johnson sold 801 shares of Billiontoone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $100,052.91. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,476.09. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 157,049 shares of company stock valued at $17,328,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Billiontoone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Billiontoone in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,063,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Billiontoone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,786,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Billiontoone by 40.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 518,084 shares of the company's stock worth $62,160,000 after acquiring an additional 148,446 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Billiontoone in the 4th quarter valued at $39,717,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Billiontoone in the 4th quarter valued at $32,078,000.

About Billiontoone

BillionToOne NASDAQ: BLLN is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

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