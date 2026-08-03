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BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
BioAge Labs logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • BTIG Research reiterated a Buy rating on BioAge Labs and set a $40 price target, implying 342.48% upside from the stock’s $9.04 price. The consensus view is Moderate Buy, with an average target of $36.57.
  • Analyst opinions remain mixed: six analysts rate the stock Buy while one rates it Sell, and recent targets range from $21 to $40. Needham lowered its target to $35, while Weiss Ratings and Wall Street Zen issued bearish assessments.
  • BioAge reported quarterly revenue of $2.77 million and an adjusted loss of $0.52 per share, beating the consensus loss estimate of $0.71. Despite the earnings beat, the company posted an 871.75% negative net margin and analysts expect a full-year loss of $2.68 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research's target price would suggest a potential upside of 342.48% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIOA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BioAge Labs in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of BioAge Labs from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of BioAge Labs in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BioAge Labs from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioAge Labs has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BioAge Labs

BioAge Labs Price Performance

BioAge Labs stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.94. BioAge Labs has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.19. BioAge Labs had a negative net margin of 871.75% and a negative return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioAge Labs will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAge Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOA. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of BioAge Labs by 411.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,094,270 shares of the company's stock worth $36,597,000 after buying an additional 1,685,063 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BioAge Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $13,892,000. Stempoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BioAge Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $5,923,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BioAge Labs by 749.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,552 shares of the company's stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 270,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in BioAge Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $3,215,000.

About BioAge Labs

(Get Free Report)

BioAge Labs NASDAQ: BIOA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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