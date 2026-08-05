BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07, Zacks reports. BioAge Labs had a negative net margin of 871.75% and a negative return on equity of 29.40%.

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BioAge Labs Price Performance

Shares of BioAge Labs stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.98. 1,127,982 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,051. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37. BioAge Labs has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $488.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIOA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of BioAge Labs from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of BioAge Labs in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $21.00 price target on BioAge Labs in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BioAge Labs from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioAge Labs presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BIOA

Institutional Trading of BioAge Labs

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioAge Labs in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioAge Labs by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAge Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BioAge Labs by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,119 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioAge Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000.

About BioAge Labs

BioAge Labs NASDAQ: BIOA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

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