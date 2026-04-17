BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) Shares Up 10.3% - Still a Buy?

Shares of BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA - Get Free Report) were up 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 221,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 684,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Get BioAge Labs alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIOA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BioAge Labs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioAge Labs in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on BioAge Labs from $15.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BioAge Labs from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioAge Labs currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIOA

BioAge Labs Trading Up 8.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $820.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.80.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. BioAge Labs had a negative net margin of 896.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at BioAge Labs

In other news, insider Paul D. Rubin sold 7,433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $139,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.82% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAge Labs

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioAge Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BioAge Labs by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in BioAge Labs by 85.6% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,955 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioAge Labs during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BioAge Labs by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period.

About BioAge Labs

BioAge Labs NASDAQ: BIOA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BioAge Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BioAge Labs wasn't on the list.

While BioAge Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here