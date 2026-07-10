BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) Trading Down 7.2% - Should You Sell?

Shares of BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA - Get Free Report) fell 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $23.1050. 50,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 611,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

Get BioAge Labs alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIOA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioAge Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BioAge Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioAge Labs from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BioAge Labs in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIOA

BioAge Labs Trading Down 4.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.19. BioAge Labs had a negative net margin of 871.75% and a negative return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioAge Labs, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAge Labs

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioAge Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BioAge Labs by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioAge Labs by 85.6% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,955 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAge Labs in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BioAge Labs by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period.

BioAge Labs Company Profile

BioAge Labs NASDAQ: BIOA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BioAge Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BioAge Labs wasn't on the list.

While BioAge Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here