BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Issues Earnings Results

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.36%. The company had revenue of $218.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from BioCryst Pharmaceuticals' conference call:

ORLADEYO revenue rose 10% year over year to $158.2 million on a comparable basis, with continued new-prescriber additions, stable demand and an improved paid rate of 84%.

on a comparable basis, with continued new-prescriber additions, stable demand and an improved paid rate of 84%. The pediatric ORLADEYO pellets launch has begun strongly, with 47 prescriptions received by July 31—above the company’s full-year expectation—and early payer approvals and physician interest described as encouraging.

BioCryst completed enrollment in the pivotal ALPHA-ORBIT trial of long-acting injectable navenibart ahead of schedule; top-line data are expected in the third quarter of 2027.

The company raised 2026 total revenue guidance to $690 million-$715 million and lowered non-GAAP operating-cost guidance to $420 million-$440 million, supported by $113.2 million in second-quarter operating profit and more than $350 million in cash and investments.

and lowered non-GAAP operating-cost guidance to $420 million-$440 million, supported by $113.2 million in second-quarter operating profit and more than $350 million in cash and investments. BioCryst is shutting down its Birmingham research unit and discontinuing internal discovery programs, shifting to externally sourced assets; management expects lower costs but must establish a stronger pipeline through future business-development transactions.

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BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.09. 3,757,980 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Get Our Latest Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,330 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company's stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel, oral small‐molecule medicines for rare and serious diseases. Since its founding in 1986, the company has leveraged structure‐based drug design to advance a pipeline of targeted therapeutics designed to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than just treat symptoms.

The company's first commercial product, Orladeyo (berotralstat), is an oral kallikrein inhibitor approved for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in both the United States and Europe.

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