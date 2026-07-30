Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. Wedbush's price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.39% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. HSBC reiterated a "reduce" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Biogen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.61.

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Biogen Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $205.96 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $200.68 and its 200 day moving average is $190.37. Biogen has a 12-month low of $124.56 and a 12-month high of $219.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.66. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.81%.The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. Biogen's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 513 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Biogen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Biogen reported second-quarter revenue of $2.74 billion , up 3.4% year over year and above the approximately $2.46 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $3.60 also exceeded expectations near $2.94, helped by strong demand for rare-disease treatments and the company’s growth portfolio. Reuters article

Biogen reported second-quarter revenue of , up 3.4% year over year and above the approximately $2.46 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of also exceeded expectations near $2.94, helped by strong demand for rare-disease treatments and the company’s growth portfolio. Positive Sentiment: The growth portfolio generated roughly $1.06 billion in quarterly revenue, up 24% year over year and exceeding sales from Biogen’s legacy multiple sclerosis portfolio. SKYCLARYS, ZURZUVAE, and products acquired through the Apellis transaction contributed to the improved mix. Seeking Alpha article

The growth portfolio generated roughly in quarterly revenue, up 24% year over year and exceeding sales from Biogen’s legacy multiple sclerosis portfolio. SKYCLARYS, ZURZUVAE, and products acquired through the Apellis transaction contributed to the improved mix. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 revenue expectations to mid-single-digit growth and pointed to pipeline progress, including Alzheimer’s-related developments, reinforcing the potential for a longer-term turnaround. Needham reiterated its Buy rating and maintained a $256 price target . TipRanks article

Management raised its 2026 revenue expectations to mid-single-digit growth and pointed to pipeline progress, including Alzheimer’s-related developments, reinforcing the potential for a longer-term turnaround. Needham reiterated its Buy rating and maintained a . Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Biogen (BIIB) from “Strong Sell” to “Hold,” signaling improved sentiment but not a bullish recommendation. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded from “Strong Sell” to “Hold,” signaling improved sentiment but not a bullish recommendation. Negative Sentiment: Biogen’s reported profit fell sharply from the prior year, while full-year non-GAAP EPS guidance of $12 to $13 remains below the roughly $13.45 consensus estimate. Legacy multiple sclerosis products also continued to decline, and Leqembi sales narrowly missed expectations. Wall Street Journal article

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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