BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.50 million. BioHarvest Sciences had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 136.42%.

Here are the key takeaways from BioHarvest Sciences' conference call:

BioHarvest reported Q1 2026 revenue of $8.5 million , up 8% year over year, with gross margin holding near 59%. Net loss was $2.6 million and adjusted EBITDA loss was $1.2 million, roughly in line with last year.

BioHarvest reported , up 8% year over year, with gross margin holding near 59%. Net loss was $2.6 million and adjusted EBITDA loss was $1.2 million, roughly in line with last year. The company highlighted major progress in its CDMO pipeline , including completion of stage 1 for both a rare fragrance ingredient and SaffronTech’s saffron program, and the signing of a $1.2 million stage 2 fragrance contract .

The company highlighted major progress in its , including completion of stage 1 for both a rare fragrance ingredient and SaffronTech’s saffron program, and the signing of a . Management said the fragrance program has meaningful long-term upside, with BioHarvest retaining 20% ownership of the developed compositions and expecting commercialization to begin in the second half of 2027. They also reiterated a 2026 CDMO revenue guide of $12 million to $14 million .

Management said the fragrance program has meaningful long-term upside, with BioHarvest retaining of the developed compositions and expecting commercialization to begin in the second half of 2027. They also reiterated a 2026 CDMO revenue guide of . In the D2C business, Q1 was described as a “reset quarter” as the company reduced and reworked marketing spend, which weighed on near-term growth. Management said the full benefits of the new approach should show up more meaningfully in the second half of the year.

In the D2C business, Q1 was described as a as the company reduced and reworked marketing spend, which weighed on near-term growth. Management said the full benefits of the new approach should show up more meaningfully in the second half of the year. VINIA Blood Flow Hydration showed strong early traction, with management citing high customer ratings, growing sales on Amazon and TikTok, and rising seasonality benefits ahead. The company kept full-year D2C revenue guidance at $38 million to $42 million and said it remains focused on improving LTV/CAC efficiency.

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BioHarvest Sciences Price Performance

Shares of BioHarvest Sciences stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,081. The stock's 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BioHarvest Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of BioHarvest Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioHarvest Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BioHarvest Sciences by 5,510.4% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 34,605 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioHarvest Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in BioHarvest Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $3,929,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in BioHarvest Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $140,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHST shares. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of BioHarvest Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioHarvest Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

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More BioHarvest Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting BioHarvest Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: BioHarvest reported Q1 revenue of $8.51 million, slightly above estimates, and a loss of $0.11 per share versus expectations for a $0.13 loss, suggesting execution was better than Wall Street expected. BHST Q1 earnings report and transcript

BioHarvest reported Q1 revenue of $8.51 million, slightly above estimates, and a loss of $0.11 per share versus expectations for a $0.13 loss, suggesting execution was better than Wall Street expected. Positive Sentiment: Management said quarterly revenue rose 8% year over year to $8.5 million, while CDMO revenue jumped 135% and the VINIA brand reached 90,000 active users, signaling momentum in both growth engines. Q1 2026 financial results and business update

Management said quarterly revenue rose 8% year over year to $8.5 million, while CDMO revenue jumped 135% and the VINIA brand reached 90,000 active users, signaling momentum in both growth engines. Positive Sentiment: The company maintained full-year revenue guidance of $42 million to $48 million, which can help reassure investors that growth expectations remain intact. Revenue climbs as botanical synthesis pipeline expands

The company maintained full-year revenue guidance of $42 million to $48 million, which can help reassure investors that growth expectations remain intact. Positive Sentiment: BioHarvest advanced its saffron development program to Stage 2 and appointed a new VP of Business Development for CDMO, both of which support the company’s longer-term commercialization strategy. Saffron development completion Business development appointment

BioHarvest advanced its saffron development program to Stage 2 and appointed a new VP of Business Development for CDMO, both of which support the company’s longer-term commercialization strategy. Neutral Sentiment: The company also filed its Q1 2026 financials on Form 6-K, a routine disclosure that confirms the results already reported. Form 6-K filing

The company also filed its Q1 2026 financials on Form 6-K, a routine disclosure that confirms the results already reported. Negative Sentiment: Despite the improved quarter, BioHarvest remains unprofitable with a negative net margin and return on equity, which may limit enthusiasm until the company shows a clearer path to sustained profitability.

About BioHarvest Sciences

BioHarvest Sciences Inc is a biotechnology company that specializes in the development and commercialization of plant-based active ingredients through proprietary cell-culture technology. By growing undifferentiated plant cells in controlled bioreactor environments, the company aims to produce full-spectrum phytonutrients and botanical compounds that are difficult to obtain through traditional farming methods. This approach is designed to deliver consistent, high-purity extracts with reduced environmental impact and supply-chain variability.

The company's product portfolio focuses on applications across the cosmeceutical, nutraceutical and health-and-wellness markets.

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