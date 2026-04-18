BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Trading 5.7% Higher - Here's Why

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ - Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.2643 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 1,120,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 62,169,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2460.

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BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $426.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 102.36. The company's 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc is a clinical‐stage regenerative medicine company focused on developing and commercializing advanced therapeutic platforms to promote tissue repair and healing. The company's principal business activities are conducted through its wholly owned subsidiary, TissueForm, Inc, which holds the rights to a proprietary micro‐fiber scaffold technology designed to create a three‐dimensional matrix supporting cell migration, proliferation and new tissue formation. BioRestorative's work is primarily targeted at chronic and non‐healing wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers and other complex soft‐tissue injuries.

The cornerstone of BioRestorative's product pipeline is the TissueForm® line of scaffold materials.

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