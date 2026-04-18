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BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Trading 5.7% Higher - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
BioRestorative Therapies logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 5.7% — BRTXQ traded up to $0.26 intraday with about 1,120,748 shares changing hands, a roughly 98% decline from the reported average daily volume of 62,169,492 shares.
  • Volatile/weak technicals — market cap is about $426.3M with a negative P/E (-0.24) and an extremely high beta (102.36); the 50‑day MA ($0.30) sits well below the 200‑day MA ($0.94), indicating a longer-term downtrend.
  • Business focus — BioRestorative is a clinical‑stage regenerative medicine company developing the TissueForm® micro‑fiber scaffold to promote tissue repair in chronic, non‑healing wounds like diabetic foot ulcers.
  • Interested in BioRestorative Therapies? Here are five stocks we like better.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ - Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.2643 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 1,120,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 62,169,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2460.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $426.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 102.36. The company's 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

About BioRestorative Therapies

(Get Free Report)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc is a clinical‐stage regenerative medicine company focused on developing and commercializing advanced therapeutic platforms to promote tissue repair and healing. The company's principal business activities are conducted through its wholly owned subsidiary, TissueForm, Inc, which holds the rights to a proprietary micro‐fiber scaffold technology designed to create a three‐dimensional matrix supporting cell migration, proliferation and new tissue formation. BioRestorative's work is primarily targeted at chronic and non‐healing wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers and other complex soft‐tissue injuries.

The cornerstone of BioRestorative's product pipeline is the TissueForm® line of scaffold materials.

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