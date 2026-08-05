biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.26), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.12 million. biote had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 25.72%.

Here are the key takeaways from biote's conference call:

Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell 9.5% to $44.2 million, while procedure revenue declined 13.9% to $30.3 million, pressured by the voluntary pellet recall, supply constraints, clinic attrition, and slower new-clinic productivity.

Second-quarter revenue fell 9.5% to $44.2 million, while procedure revenue declined 13.9% to $30.3 million, pressured by the voluntary pellet recall, supply constraints, clinic attrition, and slower new-clinic productivity. Negative Sentiment: Biote lowered its 2026 outlook to revenue above $175 million and adjusted EBITDA above $25 million, compared with prior guidance of more than $190 million and $38 million, respectively; year-over-year procedure revenue is now expected to remain negative in the second half.

Biote lowered its 2026 outlook to revenue above $175 million and adjusted EBITDA above $25 million, compared with prior guidance of more than $190 million and $38 million, respectively; year-over-year procedure revenue is now expected to remain negative in the second half. Positive Sentiment: Management said Asteria Health’s supply continuity and inventory levels have normalized, with a second production shift added; reduced reliance on higher-cost third-party pellets is expected to improve gross margins beginning in the third quarter.

Management said Asteria Health’s supply continuity and inventory levels have normalized, with a second production shift added; reduced reliance on higher-cost third-party pellets is expected to improve gross margins beginning in the third quarter. Neutral Sentiment: The company is entering a second strategic phase focused on clinic retention, practitioner engagement, sales-force productivity, and faster new-clinic ramp-up, while also evaluating disciplined inorganic opportunities that could expand its market footprint.

The company is entering a second strategic phase focused on clinic retention, practitioner engagement, sales-force productivity, and faster new-clinic ramp-up, while also evaluating disciplined inorganic opportunities that could expand its market footprint. Positive Sentiment: Dietary-supplement revenue increased 5.7% to $11.4 million, supported by e-commerce and strong adoption among existing clinicians, and is expected to grow at a mid- to high-single-digit rate for 2026; recently resolved legal matters should also reduce future expenses.

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biote Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BTMD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. 78,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,289. The business's 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.64. biote has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTMD. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in biote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of biote during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in biote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of biote in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of biote during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BTMD shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of biote to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded biote from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, biote has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on biote

About biote

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

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