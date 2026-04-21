Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,605.37 and traded as high as GBX 1,823. Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 1,756, with a volume of 3,715 shares changing hands.

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Bioventix Trading Down 0.9%

The firm has a market cap of £93.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,605.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,848.48.

Bioventix (LON:BVXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported GBX 69.38 EPS for the quarter. Bioventix had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 59.30%.The business had revenue of GBX 615.88 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bioventix PLC will post 166.3066955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bioventix

In other Bioventix news, insider Peter John Harrison acquired 1,065 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,849 per share, for a total transaction of £19,691.85. Also, insider Ian James Nicholson bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,848 per share, with a total value of £18,480. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company's stock.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services. Bioventix PLC was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Farnham, United Kingdom.

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