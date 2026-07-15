Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Buy" from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

BVS has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BVS

Bioventus Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BVS opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $965.66 million, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05.

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Bioventus had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 4.94%.The business had revenue of $132.09 million during the quarter. Bioventus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bioventus will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bioventus by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,047,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,993,000 after buying an additional 236,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bioventus by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,788 shares of the company's stock worth $19,567,000 after acquiring an additional 122,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bioventus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bioventus by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 107,930 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioventus

Bioventus, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, is a global medical device company specializing in orthobiologic solutions aimed at accelerating healing and improving patient outcomes in musculoskeletal conditions. The company develops and commercializes a portfolio of non‐surgical therapies designed to address bone healing, osteoarthritis pain management and soft tissue repair. Its flagship EXOGEN® Ultrasound Bone Healing System utilizes low‐intensity pulsed ultrasound technology to stimulate bone growth and has been widely used in the management of delayed fractures and nonunions.

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