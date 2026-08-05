Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 489,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session's volume of 506,912 shares.The stock last traded at $14.51 and had previously closed at $13.42.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BVS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $14.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BVS

Bioventus Stock Up 11.8%

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Bioventus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $153.21 million during the quarter. Bioventus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth $2,876,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bioventus by 148.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 401,230 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the first quarter worth about $1,478,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the first quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bioventus by 1,042.8% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 137,562 shares of the company's stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 125,525 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bioventus

Bioventus, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, is a global medical device company specializing in orthobiologic solutions aimed at accelerating healing and improving patient outcomes in musculoskeletal conditions. The company develops and commercializes a portfolio of non‐surgical therapies designed to address bone healing, osteoarthritis pain management and soft tissue repair. Its flagship EXOGEN® Ultrasound Bone Healing System utilizes low‐intensity pulsed ultrasound technology to stimulate bone growth and has been widely used in the management of delayed fractures and nonunions.

Further Reading

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