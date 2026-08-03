Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.8360, with a volume of 54574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BVS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $14.75.

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Bioventus Stock Up 5.1%

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $132.09 million during the quarter. Bioventus had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 4.94%.Bioventus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,876,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bioventus by 148.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,139 shares of the company's stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 401,230 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth $1,478,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 1,042.8% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 137,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 125,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company's stock.

About Bioventus

Bioventus, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, is a global medical device company specializing in orthobiologic solutions aimed at accelerating healing and improving patient outcomes in musculoskeletal conditions. The company develops and commercializes a portfolio of non‐surgical therapies designed to address bone healing, osteoarthritis pain management and soft tissue repair. Its flagship EXOGEN® Ultrasound Bone Healing System utilizes low‐intensity pulsed ultrasound technology to stimulate bone growth and has been widely used in the management of delayed fractures and nonunions.

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