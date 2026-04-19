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Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Birchcliff Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Consensus "Moderate Buy": Five analysts covering Birchcliff give a consensus rating of Moderate Buy (two hold, two buy, one strong buy).
  • Latest quarter: Birchcliff reported $0.07 EPS (meeting estimates) and revenue of $141.66 million (beating the $138.97 million estimate), with a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 8.86%.
  • Shares opened at $4.25 and were down 3.3%, with a market cap of about $1.17 billion and a P/E of 26.56, and the stock has seen recent analyst downgrades from BMO (strong-buy to hold) and CIBC (to neutral).
  • Five stocks we like better than Birchcliff Energy.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIREF shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Birchcliff Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded Birchcliff Energy to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.43. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $141.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 8.86%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. OTCMKTS: BIREF is a Canada-based exploration and production company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Since its founding in 2000, Birchcliff has focused on developing natural gas, natural gas liquids and light oil resources in Western Canada. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the OTC Markets and maintains an integrated asset base to support its upstream and midstream activities.

The company's core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation of northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta, one of North America's largest unconventional resource plays.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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