Birkenstock (BIRK) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Birkenstock to announce earnings of $0.8630 per share and revenue of $816.1870 million for the quarter. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.400 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.12). Birkenstock had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $714.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Birkenstock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Birkenstock Stock Down 0.9%

Birkenstock stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. Birkenstock has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11.

Key Headlines Impacting Birkenstock

Here are the key news stories impacting Birkenstock this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Birkenstock from $49 to $58 and reiterated an “overweight” rating, implying substantial upside from the current trading level. Benzinga report

JPMorgan raised its price target on Birkenstock from $49 to $58 and reiterated an rating, implying substantial upside from the current trading level. Positive Sentiment: Birkenstock is partnering with ADERERROR on redesigned Boston clogs, a collaboration that could generate consumer interest, strengthen the brand’s fashion appeal and support product demand. Hypebeast collaboration article

Birkenstock is partnering with ADERERROR on redesigned Boston clogs, a collaboration that could generate consumer interest, strengthen the brand’s fashion appeal and support product demand. Neutral Sentiment: Fashion coverage highlighting versatile Birkenstock styles may reinforce brand awareness and summer demand, but it does not provide new financial information. MSN fashion article

Fashion coverage highlighting versatile Birkenstock styles may reinforce brand awareness and summer demand, but it does not provide new financial information. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Birkenstock from “hold” to “strong sell,” adding significant pressure to the stock’s near-term sentiment. Zacks Research report

Zacks Research downgraded Birkenstock from adding significant pressure to the stock’s near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Williams Trading cut its rating from “strong buy” to “hold,” signaling reduced conviction in the company’s upside despite the unchanged price target. Zacks report on Williams Trading action

Williams Trading cut its rating from signaling reduced conviction in the company’s upside despite the unchanged price target. Negative Sentiment: Reports of Birkenstock sandals being marked down before summer ends could raise concerns about inventory levels, promotional activity or pricing power, although the article is primarily consumer-focused. MSN discount article

Insider Transactions at Birkenstock

In other Birkenstock news, insider Mehdi Nico Bouyakhf sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $2,524,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,572,706.71. This trade represents a 49.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birkenstock

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Birkenstock by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Birkenstock by 53.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Birkenstock by 27.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,283 shares of the company's stock worth $49,256,000 after buying an additional 233,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Birkenstock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Birkenstock from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Birkenstock from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $51.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BIRK

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

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