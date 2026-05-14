Free Trial
→ Your temporary download link is expiring (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
Birkenstock logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Birkenstock hit a new 52-week low, with shares falling as low as $32.44 after trading down 12.9% and closing well below the prior session’s $37.95 level.
  • The stock is under pressure after the company missed quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $0.58 versus $0.70 expected, and management warned that tariffs, currency swings, and Middle East conflict are raising costs and squeezing margins.
  • Despite the selloff, Birkenstock still reported solid underlying growth and kept its full-year constant-currency growth target at 13% to 15%, while analysts remain broadly constructive with a consensus Moderate Buy rating and a $59.41 price target.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.44 and last traded at $33.0470, with a volume of 8932079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Trending Headlines about Birkenstock

Here are the key news stories impacting Birkenstock this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, April 27th. New Street Research set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BIRK

Birkenstock Trading Down 12.9%

The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birkenstock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 310.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 53.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 61.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 27.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,256,000 after purchasing an additional 233,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company's stock.

About Birkenstock

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Birkenstock Right Now?

Before you consider Birkenstock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Birkenstock wasn't on the list.

While Birkenstock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
tc pixel
Millionaire warns: Move your money now
Millionaire warns: Move your money now
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 7, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026

Recent Videos

The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks are Soaring. Don‘t Get Left Behind.
These Stocks are Soaring. Don't Get Left Behind.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines