Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.44 and last traded at $33.0470, with a volume of 8932079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

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Trending Headlines about Birkenstock

Here are the key news stories impacting Birkenstock this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, April 27th. New Street Research set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BIRK

Birkenstock Trading Down 12.9%

The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birkenstock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 310.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 53.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 61.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 27.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,256,000 after purchasing an additional 233,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company's stock.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

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