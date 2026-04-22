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Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analyst consensus: Nine brokerages rate Bitfarms a "Moderate Buy" (7 buys, 1 hold, 1 sell) with an average 12‑month price target of $4.14.
  • Institutional activity: Several large funds (Voya, Thames Capital, Azora, Aurelius, Arete) initiated positions in Q3, and institutional investors now own about 20.59% of the shares.
  • Stock & valuation snapshot: BITF opened at $2.88, trades between a 1‑year low/high of $0.67–$6.60 with 50/200‑day MAs of $2.21/$2.83, a market cap of $1.74 billion, a negative P/E, and a high beta (3.77) indicating elevated volatility.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bitfarms.

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BITF. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.70 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bitfarms

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,834,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,545,000. Aurelius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,999,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company's stock.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

BITF opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 3.77.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. is a publicly traded, vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker BITF. The company engages in the large-scale operation of cryptocurrency mining farms, leveraging specialized computing hardware to validate and secure the Bitcoin blockchain. By converting electrical energy into computing power, Bitfarms plays a critical role in processing transactions on the Bitcoin network and earning mining rewards.

Bitfarms operates data centers in several jurisdictions with access to low-cost, primarily renewable energy sources.

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Analyst Recommendations for Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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